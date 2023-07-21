Belgium-based Ryanair pilots ro strike again on weekend of 29-30 July

Pilots of Ryanair based at Charleroi airport have announced another strike on 29 and 30 July. The Christian trade unions ACV Puls and CNE have reported that the management of Ryanair has not addressed the pilots’ concerns, leading to a “total lack of respect” towards them.

The main issues of contention include demands for higher wages following pandemic-related cutbacks and concerns about rest periods. This strike comes after a previous one in mid-July, which resulted in 120 cancelled flights and nearly 20,000 affected passengers at Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

Despite the strike, Ryanair’s operations at Brussels Airport, where they have no base, will not be affected since the aircraft and crews flying to and from Brussels are based abroad.