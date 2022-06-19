Belgium-based Ryanair pilots join the strike action of their cabin crew colleagues

Ryanair pilots based in Belgium have decided to join the cabin crew strike movement on Friday 24 June, Saturday 25 June and Sunday 26 June, the Christian union CNE / ACV Puls announced on Sunday. The workers of the Irish low-cost airline demand respect for Belgian labour law with the guarantee of a minimum wage for all.

Belgium-based Ryanair cabin crew announced a three-day strike last Friday after negotiations over a new collective labour agreement broke down. Discussions have been stalling for many weeks because the carrier’s proposals do not comply with Belgian labour law, say ACV Puls and CNE, the only unions represented at Ryanair. Pilots have thus decided to join the action with the same demands.

The strike actions against Ryanair tend to become European.

In Spain, the cabin crew intend to stop work for six days, June 24, 25 and 26 as well as June 30 and July 1 and 2. A Portuguese trade union has also called Ryanair staff to a three-day strike, also from 24 to 26 June, to protest against the deterioration of employees’ working conditions. Italy will also join the movement on Saturday 25 June and France on 25 and 26 June.