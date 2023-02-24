Belgium-based Ryanair flight attendants approve agreement on wages and schedules

Last week, management of Ryanair and trade unions representing cabin crew in Belgium reached a preliminary agreement after 11 days of strikes. It relates to wages and working hours and guarantees the legal minimum wage for the sector, say trade unions ACVpuls and CNE. Staff would vote on it this Friday.

The Belgium-based Ryanair flight attendants today approved the agreement with a large 92% majority. “A gigantic step forward for the staff,” say the two involved trade unions.

According to the new agreement, each cabin crew member will receive a basic salary, supplemented by remuneration corresponding to a minimum of 75 hours of monthly flying, even if they fly less.

The flight attendants will also get the guarantee of a weekly combination of 5 days in flight or on call and 3 days off.