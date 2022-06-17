Belgium-based Ryanair cabin crew on strike on 24, 25 and 26 June

Belgian-based Ryanair cabin crew will strike for three days at the end of next week, on Friday 24, Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 June, the Christian unions CNE and ACV Puls announced on Friday.

The Irish low-cost airline had sent a final written proposal to the Belgian unions this Friday. However, Didier Lebbe of the CNE union, said it still does not meet the demands of the workers, especially with regard to the Belgian labour law that guarantees a minimum wage for all.

The Belgian-based cabin crew have therefore decided to go on another three-day strike at the end of next week, similar to the movement organised in April which caused the cancellation of nearly 300 flights at the two Belgian airports served by Ryanair (Brussels Airport and Charleroi Brussels South).

This strike movement will begin one day after the strike announced by the Brussels Airlines pilots and cabin crew.

The Spanish and Portuguese flight attendants of Ryanair will also strike for six days during the same period until early July. In Italy, it will be on 25 June. The French stewards and stewardesses will decide shortly whether they will strike or not.

Belgium-based pilots could eventually join the movement, claiming too that Belgian law is not implemented in their relationship with the airline management.