Belgian unions threaten strikes over Ryanair flights to conflict zones

The Belgian Christian trade unions CNE and ACV Puls have filed an indefinite strike notice for Ryanair personnel operating flights from Charleroi (Brussels South) Airport to Amman, Jordan, and Tel Aviv, Israel. The move comes after failed negotiations with the Irish low-cost airline regarding the implementation of a voluntary system for flights to conflict zones.

Pilots claim that for safety reasons, flights previously routed over Egypt. However, Ryanair now mandates direct routes over Israeli airspace to save on fuel costs—an approach the crews deem dangerous.

“All European airlines have voluntary systems in place for operating flights to conflict areas—except Ryanair, which remains inflexible,” said Didier Lebbe, permanent secretary at CNE. “This is not about a boycott of Israel; it’s simply a matter of common sense. Some crew members are uncomfortable flying into conflict zones, and their families are understandably concerned.”

The unions stress that their demand is not political but centers on staff safety and the right to opt out of high-risk assignments. Without meaningful dialogue or compromise, industrial action appears increasingly likely.