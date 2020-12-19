Belgian unions ACV Puls and CNE are suing Ryanair for non-compliance with the Renault law on layoffs

Belgian unions ACV Puls and CNE are suing Ryanair for non-compliance with the Renault law, which imposes a consultation of the unions before massive layoffs.

In July, Ryanair announced that it wanted to lay off 84 people – a figure that has been revised upwards twice. Currently, 176 jobs are at risk. Given the extent of the restructuring, Renault proceedings were initiated. Ryanair has just decided to close phase one of the procedure, against the advice of the unions.

The latter believe that the procedure is used by Ryanair in order to put pressure to reduce wages, which is not the aim of the Renault law.

The unions also criticise the airline for a lack of clarity about its intentions.

Source: L’Echo and LN24