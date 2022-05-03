Belgian Secretary of State for Consumer Protection wants Ireland to take action against Ryanair after cabin crew strike

Belgian Secretary of State for Consumer Protection Eva De Bleeker wants Ireland to take action against Irish airline Ryanair. Many passengers whose Ryanair flight was recently cancelled due to a strike report difficulties in claiming the compensation they are entitled to according to European regulation EU261/2004.

From 22 to 24 April, Ryanair’s Belgian-based cabin crew went on strike. As a result of that action, countless Ryanair flights were cancelled. Every passenger of a cancelled flight is entitled to an alternative flight or a refund, but also to compensation according to European regulation EU261/2004.

Refunds are running quite smoothly, but many travellers complain that Ryanair is often refusing compensation or making a claim for compensation difficult. State Secretary De Bleeker talks about “an almost willful obstruction of Ryanair” and, therefore, wants to take action against the low-cost airline.

However, Ryanair is an Irish company and therefore De Bleeker cannot do much herself. She, therefore, asks the affected consumers to contact the Belgian Economic Inspectorate: “We collect all information and pass it on to the Irish authorities with the request to act. They can impose sanctions on Ryanair to ensure that it fulfils its obligations, in particular, to provide compensation to the affected travellers.”