Belgian Ryanair pilots strike again on July 29 and 30 – List of cancelled flights at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

Below is the list of cancelled flights for Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Brussels South Charleroi Airport due to a strike of Ryanair pilots based in Belgium. We will inform you of the affected flights on Sunday, July 30, as soon as we receive the information.

Flights to/from Brussels Airport operate normally, as they are run by foreign-based crews.

If your flight is cancelled, please do not go to the airport.

Departures

29-07-23 06:30 GERONA FR6902

29-07-23 07:05 NIMES/ARLES FR4842

29-07-23 07:35 BOLOGNA MARCONI FR3939

29-07-23 07:35 CAGLIARI/ELMAS FR4417

29-07-23 07:45 NAPLES FR1302

29-07-23 07:50 LISBON FR1300

29-07-23 10:15 RABAT/SALE FR6932

29-07-23 11:10 CARCASSONNE FR8023

29-07-23 15:50 ALICANTE FR3534

29-07-23 15:55 LISBON FR3610

29-07-23 16:50 SEVILLE FR6444

29-07-23 16:50 BUCHAREST – OTOPENI FR2101

29-07-23 17:50 POZNAN-LAWICA FR4999

29-07-23 19:00 TRIESTE-RONCHI FR4496

Arrivals

29-07-23 10:45 GERONA FR6901

29-07-23 10:45 NIMES/ARLES FR4843

29-07-23 11:30 BOLOGNA MARCONI FR3938

29-07-23 12:35 CAGLIARI/ELMAS FR4416

29-07-23 12:50 NAPLES FR1303

29-07-23 13:45 LISBON FR1301

29-07-23 15:00 CARCASSONNE FR8024

29-07-23 17:00 RABAT/SALE FR6933

29-07-23 21:25 ALICANTE FR3533

29-07-23 21:40 POZNAN-LAWICA FR5000

29-07-23 21:50 LISBON FR3609

29-07-23 22:45 TRIESTE-RONCHI FR4497

29-07-23 22:45 SEVILLE FR6445

29-07-23 22:55 BUCHAREST – OTOPENI FR2102