Belgian Ryanair pilots strike again on July 29 and 30 – List of cancelled flights at Brussels South Charleroi Airport

André Orban
28

Below is the list of cancelled flights for Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Brussels South Charleroi Airport due to a strike of Ryanair pilots based in Belgium. We will inform you of the affected flights on Sunday, July 30, as soon as we receive the information.

Flights to/from Brussels Airport operate normally, as they are run by foreign-based crews.

If your flight is cancelled, please do not go to the airport.

Departures

29-07-23    06:30    GERONA    FR6902
29-07-23    07:05    NIMES/ARLES    FR4842
29-07-23    07:35    BOLOGNA MARCONI    FR3939
29-07-23    07:35    CAGLIARI/ELMAS    FR4417
29-07-23    07:45    NAPLES    FR1302
29-07-23    07:50    LISBON    FR1300
29-07-23    10:15    RABAT/SALE    FR6932
29-07-23    11:10    CARCASSONNE    FR8023
29-07-23    15:50    ALICANTE    FR3534
29-07-23    15:55    LISBON    FR3610
29-07-23    16:50    SEVILLE    FR6444
29-07-23    16:50    BUCHAREST – OTOPENI    FR2101
29-07-23    17:50    POZNAN-LAWICA    FR4999
29-07-23    19:00    TRIESTE-RONCHI    FR4496

Arrivals

29-07-23    10:45    GERONA    FR6901
29-07-23    10:45    NIMES/ARLES    FR4843
29-07-23    11:30    BOLOGNA MARCONI    FR3938
29-07-23    12:35    CAGLIARI/ELMAS    FR4416
29-07-23    12:50    NAPLES    FR1303
29-07-23    13:45    LISBON    FR1301
29-07-23    15:00    CARCASSONNE    FR8024
29-07-23    17:00    RABAT/SALE    FR6933
29-07-23    21:25    ALICANTE    FR3533
29-07-23    21:40    POZNAN-LAWICA    FR5000
29-07-23    21:50    LISBON    FR3609
29-07-23    22:45    TRIESTE-RONCHI    FR4497
29-07-23    22:45    SEVILLE    FR6445
29-07-23    22:55    BUCHAREST – OTOPENI    FR2102

