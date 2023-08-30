Belgian passengers stranded in Marrakech following the cancellation of a Ryanair flight

Passengers from Belgium were left stranded in Marrakech on Tuesday 29 August after Ryanair flight FR5238 from Marrakech to Brussels Airport, to be operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 registered EI-HGH, was abruptly cancelled, according to Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique. The airline provided no explanation for the cancellation, leaving 189 travellers frustrated and feeling like hostages.

Despite seeking information at the Ryanair counter, passengers received no clear answers and were only offered an alternative flight for the following Tuesday. Some passengers had to secure their own accommodations while waiting for a new flight option. The lack of communication and assistance from Ryanair has fuelled discontent among the stranded passengers.

The plane involved, based in Marrakech, had operated another flight to Turin and back the same morning, and flew according to schedule to Weeze and Rome Ciampino and back the next day (30 August).