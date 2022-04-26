Belgian passenger becomes ill and dies on Ryanair flight to Bergamo

On Sunday evening, 24 April, a Ryanair flight landed at Bergamo Orio al Serio airport (BGY) around 23:00. A 59-year-old passenger, of Belgian nationality, fell ill in the last part of the flight.

The captain warned the control tower so that as soon as the plane touched the ground, the emergency vehicles could intervene directly on the BGY runway. Rescuers boarded the aircraft and tried to resuscitate the 59-year-old man. Unfortunately, every attempt turned out to be in vain and, in the end, the doctor had to ascertain the death of the Belgian passenger, probably due to a heart attack.

The other passengers, shocked by the incident, were then asked to get off. Both the border police, who intervened with their agents to manage the situation, and the Sacbo company that manages the airport were notified of the incident.

The plane involved, a Boeing 737-800 registered 9H-QBR under the AOC of Malta Air, was operating Ryanair flight FR4526 from Brussels South Charleroi to Milan Bergamo.

Source: L’Eco di Bergamo, Flightradar24