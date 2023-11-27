Belgian court rules against Ryanair’s unilateral changes to pilot rosters

In a ruling by the labor court in Charleroi, Belgium, Ryanair has been prohibited from unilaterally altering the rosters of its Belgian based pilots. Additionally, the court has mandated that the Irish low-cost airline must adhere to the collective labor agreement (CLA) reached in May 2021. This decision comes as a result of actions taken by pilots over the past few months, protesting the airline’s plans to modify their schedules.

The Christian labor union ACV Puls communicated the court’s decision, emphasizing that Ryanair is now bound by the existing CLA and cannot impose changes to pilot schedules without mutual agreement. The court’s decision is seen as a victory by union representatives, who had faced what they described as pressure tactics from Ryanair.

Didier Lebbe of the French-speaking Christian union CNE stated that Ryanair had attempted to coerce the unions by threatening schedule changes if the proposed wage agreement was not accepted. With the court ruling in their favor, the unions are now keen to observe whether Ryanair will comply with the verdict.

The unions have asserted their stance that no alterations should be made to the pilots’ schedules until a new CLA is negotiated or until the current agreement expires on October 1 of the following year.

Ryanair, in response, contested the admissibility and legal basis of the case and argued against the urgency of the union’s request. However, the court dismissed these arguments, leading to the recent ruling. A meeting between the airline’s management and the unions is scheduled for Wednesday to discuss the implications of the court decision and potential next steps.