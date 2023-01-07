Belgian-based Ryanair staff send ultimatum to management: they’ll strike two weekends per month

Ryanair’s cabin crew based in Belgium decided on Saturday morning, during a general meeting organised in Charleroi, to suspend, from the end of the weekend until the end of January, the strike movement which is currently affecting the activities of the company at Brussels South Charleroi airport.

“It’s time for the company’s management to come back with a proposal“, said Didier Lebbe, permanent secretary of the CNE union. He explained that if no agreement was reached by the end of January, the staff would strike two weekends per month until a solution is found.

The pilots are likely to follow the action of the cabin crew.