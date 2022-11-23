Belgian based Ryanair crew threatens to strike during end-of-year period

Unions representing Ryanair crew operating from Belgium threaten to strike at the end of this year. “Ryanair, over and over again, is flouting the law“, a union member said.

After Ryanair’s decision to leave Brussels Airport as a base, the Irish low-cost airline suggested the staff to work from Charleroi Brussels South Airport. “But Ryanair changed opinion and unilaterally decided it’s Brussels based staff now has to work in other European countries, completely illegal and against the Belgian law,” unionist Didier Lebbe said.

“The Belgian social inspection establish the infringements, but the court does not follow up on the cases. The end of the year is fast approaching, and if nothing changes at Ryanair or the government, there is a good chance that staff will strike,” Lebbe warned.