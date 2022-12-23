Belgian based Ryanair crew announce strike during two weekends of Christmas holidays

Unions representing Belgian based Ryanair crew have announced a strike during two weekends of the Christmas holidays. This will affect passengers travelling from Brussels South Charleroi Airport.

The first strike has been scheduled in the weekend of 30, 31 December and 1 January (2023), and the second strike weekend has been foreseen on 7 and 8 January 2023, unions said. The unions blame that 65% of the crew is paid at the minimum legal wage.

They also blame that Ryanair isn’t doing enough for their future: “As Ryanair closed the base at Brussels Airport, the job uncertainty remains.”

They also blame that Ryanair isn't doing enough for their future: "As Ryanair closed the base at Brussels Airport, the job uncertainty remains."

CNE’s Didier Lebbe criticizes Ryanair’s policy of “temporarily and illegally posting personnel to other European bases, such as Dublin or London”. According to him, this practice has “even increased” and the airline is trying to encourage its staff to resign.