Belarusian opposition journalist arrested after his Ryanair flight was diverted to Minsk has been pardoned

Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested in 2021 after his Ryanair flight was forced to land in Minsk, has been pardoned by Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Protasevich, a critic of the regime, was arrested along with his girlfriend Sofia Sapega. He was sentenced to eight years in prison on terrorism charges, while Sapega received a six-year sentence.

The arrests were widely criticised, and Protasevich’s confession in a staged interview raised concerns about his treatment. Protasevich was formerly the editor of the opposition news channel Nexta, which played a role in mobilising protests during the 2020 Belarusian elections.

Sapega’s clemency application was not signed by Lukashenko. A court in Moscow will determine whether Sapega will serve the rest of her sentence in Russia or Belarus.