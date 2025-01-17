BALPA secures Court of Appeal victory against Ryanair for illegal blacklisting

The British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) has won a landmark legal case against Ryanair in the Court of Appeal. The ruling determined that Ryanair’s practice of blacklisting pilots who participated in lawful industrial action in 2019 was a breach of the Blacklisting Regulations.

The case arose after Ryanair revoked concessionary travel benefits for a year as retaliation against pilots who joined a BALPA-organised strike. Represented by Farrer & Co, the affected pilots argued successfully that this constituted unlawful discrimination.

BALPA General Secretary Amy Leversidge praised the judgment as a victory for workers’ rights, emphasising its broader significance for the trade union movement. She highlighted that the decision should deter employers from using similar retaliatory tactics against union members in the future.

The case sets a powerful precedent, affirming the legal protections for union activities, including strikes, and reinforcing the critical role unions play in safeguarding workers’ rights.