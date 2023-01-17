Ryanair announces Summer 2023 schedule from/to Belgian airports; confirms closure of Brussels base

During a press event, Ryanair today announced its Summer 2023 schedule from its two Belgian airports (Charleroi & Brussels) with five new routes from Charleroi to sunshine hotspots like Asturias, Spain and Nantes, France, as well as exciting city destinations like Cluj and Iasi (Romania) and Lodz, Poland.

For next Summer season, the low-cost airline will base 16 aircraft in Charleroi, operating 121 connections to/from Belgium. Ryanair will increase frequencies on over 30 destinations, including Dublin (Ireland), Girona/Malaga (Spain), Milan/Pisa/Turin (Italy).

“The addition of one new based aircraft at Charleroi (from 15 to 16) for 2023 – another $100m investment – shows Ryanair’s commitment to growth and recovery for Belgium, which has consistently enjoyed Ryanair’s efficient, low-cost operations over the last 25+ years,” Ryanair said.

Ryanair, however, didn’t mention the potential job loss (fifty-nine employees) that was feared by the unions after the announcement of the closure of Brussels Airport as a base.

Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary said:

“As Belgium’s No. 1 airline, Ryanair is pleased to announce our new Brussels schedule for Summer 2023, with 5 new routes to Asturias, Cluj, Iasi, Lodz and Nantes, offering Brussels citizens/visitors even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.

This new 2023 schedule will see 1 new based aircraft (16 total) in Charleroi, representing a further $100m investment in Brussels ($1.6bn total) as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, more jobs, and lower fares than any other airline for Belgium.

We regret that we cannot share good news for Zaventem as a result of their crazy decision to increase hike prices by 11% from April 2023. Customers can still book Ryanair’s low fares on 12 routes to/from Brussels Zaventem on aircraft based outside Belgium.

We look forward to welcoming millions of Belgian customers/visitors onboard our flights to/from both Brussels Charleroi and Zaventem Airports this Summer.”

Five new Summer 2023 Brussels routes:

Cluj 4 x weekly Iasi 3 x weekly Asturias 2 x weekly Lodz 2 x weekly Nantes 2 x weekly