Ryanair announces record Summer 2022 schedule from Belgium: 121 destinations, 17 based aircraft

During a press conference held today (2 March), Ryanair announced its largest-ever Summer 2022 schedule from both Brussels and Charleroi airport. The low-cost airline will add 20 new destinations for a total of 121 (105 from Charleroi and 16 from Brussels).

Ryanair calculated its total investment in Belgium to be € 2 billion, supporting more than 560 highly paid aviation jobs and over 7,000 indirect jobs, driving Belgium’s post-Covid tourism and jobs recovery.

“Brussels’ citizens and visitors can now book a well-deserved summer break enjoying Ryanair’s low fares to the widest choice of destinations to the beaches of France, Italy, Portugal and Spain,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said.

“Brussels South Charleroi Airport will receive one additional aircraft (from 14 to 15 aircraft), committing towards growth and recovery for Charleroi,” O’Leary said.

“Ryanair’s growth in Brussels, however, remains difficult following the Belgian Government’s proposal to introduce a fake €2 eco-tax on all European flights, that delays recovery, risks employment and damages traffic between Belgium and the rest of Europa,” O’Leary objected. The number of Brussels-based aircraft remains at two.

In this period of high oil prices, Ryanair managed to hedge fuet at $55 a barrel for the fiscal year 2023 and $74 a barrel for the fiscal year 2024.

Ryanair has now 55 new Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 aircraft and will get 10 more in March and April.

New destinations from Brussels South Charleroi Airport:

Billund, Danmark

Brive, Lourdes, France

Catania, Genoa, Rome Fiumicino, Trapani, Trieste, Italy

Helsinki, Finland

Kaunas, Lithuania

Liverpool, United Kingdom

Madeira, Portugal

Menorca, Santiago de Compostella, Vitoria, Spain

Poznan, Poland

Sibiu, Suceava, Romania

Stockholm, Sweden

Tetuan, Morocco