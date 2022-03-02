Ryanair announces record Summer 2022 schedule from Belgium

During a press conference, held today, Ryanair announced its largest ever Summer 2022 schedule form both Brussels and Charleroi airport. The low-cost airline will add 20 new destinations totaling 121 destinations from both airports.

Ryanair calculated its total investment in Belgium to € 2 billion, supporting more than 560 highly paid aviation jobs and over 7.000 indirect jobs, driving Belgium’s post Covid tourism and jobs recovery.

“Brussels’ citizens and visitors can now book a well-deserved Summer break enjoying Ryanair’s low fares to the widest choice of destinations to the beaches of France, Italy, Portugal and Spain,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said.

“Brussels South Charleroi Airport will receive an additional aircraft (from 14 to 15 aircraft), committing towards growth and recovery for Charleroi,” O’Leary said.

“Ryanair’s growth in Brussels, however, remains difficult following the Belgian Government’s proposal to introduce a fake €2 eco tax on all European flights that delays recovery, risks employment and damages traffic between Belgium and the rest of Europa,” O’Leary objected.

New destinations from Brussels South Charleroi Airport:

Billund, Danmark

Brive, Lourdes, France

Catania, Genoa, Rome Fiumicino, Trapani, Trieste, Italy

Helsinki, Finland

Kaunas, Lithuania

Liverpool, United Kingdom

Madeira, Portugal

Menorca, Santiago, Vitoria, Spain

Poznan, Poland

Sibiu, Suceava, Romania

Stockholm, Sweden

Tetuan, Morocco