Ryanair announces four new routes at Brussels Charleroi for Summer 2025, no growth at Brussels Airport

Ryanair has unveiled its Summer 2025 schedule for Belgium, announcing four new routes from Brussels South Charleroi Airport to Katowice in Poland, Nea Anchialos (Greece) and the Italian cities of Rome Fiumicino and Salerno. The airline also revealed plans to increase frequencies on 40 existing Charleroi routes, including Dubrovnik, Faro, Marseille, Palma, Sarajevo, and Zadar.

Aviation24.be attended the press conference in Brussels, where Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary criticized the high airport charges at Brussels Airport, confirming that Ryanair will not expand its operations there in 2025. The airline claims that since the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport’s charges have risen by 20% and are set to increase again in 2025, making it uncompetitive compared to other European airports that are lowering fees to boost traffic recovery and growth.

During the press conference, O’Leary also urged the European Commission, under President Ursula von der Leyen, to implement major reforms in the aviation sector. Ryanair highlighted several key areas for improvement:

ATC System Reform: The airline pointed to repeated delays and cancellations caused by inefficient air traffic control (ATC) systems and staff shortages, calling for legal obligations to ensure full staffing during peak hours and protection of overflights during national ATC strikes.

Ownership and Control Modernisation: Ryanair criticized Europe's outdated aviation ownership and control rules, which it says hinder competition.

Abolition of Aviation Taxes: The airline reiterated its stance against aviation taxes, arguing that they penalize EU citizens while exempting non-EU long-haul passengers.

Prevention of National Regulation: Ryanair called on the EU to prevent individual governments from imposing additional restrictions and taxes on airlines.

Ryanair remains committed to growth across Europe, aiming to expand from 200 million to 300 million passengers annually over the next decade. The airline emphasized that it will continue to work with airports that incentivize growth rather than those with rising costs, citing Charleroi as an example of a competitive and efficient airport.

O’Leary also referenced the recent Draghi Report, which highlighted Europe’s ATC inefficiencies and the urgent need for reform. He stressed that a more competitive aviation sector would boost tourism, economic growth, and connectivity across the European Union.