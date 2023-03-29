Alicante Airport inaugurates flight to Klagenfurt, Austria, operated by Ryanair

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has today inaugurated a route to Klagenfurt, Austria, thanks to the airline Ryanair, which will operate this connection, with flights on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The start of this new route means that Alicante airport will have two links with Austria for this summer, the recently launched Klagenfurt and another connection with Vienna that is also operated by Ryanair.

To celebrate, the passengers leaving today for Klagenfurt from Alicante airport have been able to enjoy a table full of sweets before their departure. These passengers have been accompanied by the head of the Alicante-Elche Airport Management Cabinet, Soraya Pina, representatives of Ryanair and representatives of Klagenfurt Airport.

In general terms, the airlines have scheduled 12.2 million seats and around 66,800 commercial operations at Alicante-Elche Airport for the current summer season, which began on Sunday, March 26 and will last until October 28, 2023.