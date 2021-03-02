Agreement between Ryanair and its Belgian workers: no layoffs, but an 8% pay cut

A memorandum of understanding has been reached between the trade unions and Ryanair after months of heated discussions over pay cuts. At some point, Ryanair said it wanted to lay off 176 cabin crew based in Belgium. This will no longer happen: the unions accepted an 8 per cent cut in the wages of the people with the highest salaries under the condition that there would not be any layoffs.

An agreement had already been reached earlier with the pilots who had also accepted a reduction in their salary.

The unions had threatened to take legal action against Ryanair via a collective protest and a procedure for non-compliance with the Renault law.