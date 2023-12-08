After months of struggle, Belgian-based pilots and Ryanair reach agreement

After several strike days, 51 battles via lawsuits and courts, and a year and a half of negotiations, a historic agreement was finally reached between the Belgian-based Ryanair pilots and the management of the low-cost airline. “Despite significant initial resistance, Ryanair has now agreed to align itself with the Belgian social dialogue model, marking a major victory for the pilot group,” ACV union representative Hans Elsen said to Aviation24.be

“In recent months, 50 courageous pilots have taken the company to court, determined to compel Ryanair to adhere to the Belgian social dialogue model and obtain what they rightfully deserve. On Friday, December 8, 2023, agreements were reached at various levels between the pilots and their employer, signifying a significant milestone in the history of labour relations within the aviation industry,” Elsen added.

Key points from the agreement include:

Payment of Outstanding Holiday Pay: Holiday pay that was not paid in the past will now be finally disbursed to the pilots. This represents a recognition of employees’ rights to their full terms of employment. Adjustment of Salary during Technical Unemployment: An agreement has been reached regarding the adjustment of salary during the period of technical unemployment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This ensures greater financial security for pilots during times of crisis. Mandatory Sectoral Salary Increase: A significant breakthrough is Ryanair’s agreement to a mandatory sectoral salary increase. Previously, the airline refused to pay this, but the agreement now obliges the company to fulfil this wage hike. Three-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA): A CBA for the next three years has been concluded, outlining a phased increase in pilots’ salaries to pre-pandemic levels. This provides a framework for stable labour relations over the coming years. Agreement on Working Hours: A CBA concerning work schedules has been finalized, ensuring that pilots have a say in their working hours and conditions. Resolution on Sick Days: An agreement has been reached on sick days, ensuring that they will be compensated in accordance with Belgian legislation.

Hans Elsen, union secretary at ACV Puls, expressed: “Thanks to our relentless collective actions, ACV succeeds in compelling a resistant organisation like Ryanair to comply with the Belgian social dialogue model. This is a victory for the entire pilot group, who, after months of struggle, finally receive recognition.”