A towed Ryanair aircraft crashes into a fuel lorry at Malta airport

The Maltese Bureau of Air Accident Investigation is looking into an accident at the airport that involved a towed aircraft and caused the diversion of two passenger aeroplanes headed to Malta.
A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft registered 9H-QCJ was being towed at 11:29 on Friday morning when it detached from the tow truck and crashed into fuel bowsers, causing a leak.
No passengers were aboard the aircraft and no one was injured.
The airport’s rescue and fire-fighting team was dispatched to the scene immediately, and the airport was temporarily closed. It re-opened for flight operations at 12:20.
Lufthansa flight LH1276 from Frankfurt and Tunisair Express flight UG1300 from Tunis-Carthage were diverted to Catania and Tunis respectively.
Source: Times of Malta
Earlier on Friday at Malta airport: "A @Boeing 737-800 @Ryanair was being towed. Tow bar broke and aircraft rolled into fuel tanker. Three were hit.” Photos & info from a friend. @JacdecNew @AviationSafety pic.twitter.com/hhEXa9jOkv
— Aeronews (@AeronewsGlobal) April 2, 2021