A towed Ryanair aircraft crashes into a fuel lorry at Malta airport

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft registered 9H-QCJ was being towed at 11:29 on Friday morning when it detached from the tow truck and crashed into fuel bowsers, causing a leak.

No passengers were aboard the aircraft and no one was injured.

The airport’s rescue and fire-fighting team was dispatched to the scene immediately, and the airport was temporarily closed. It re-opened for flight operations at 12:20.

Lufthansa flight LH1276 from Frankfurt and Tunisair Express flight UG1300 from Tunis-Carthage were diverted to Catania and Tunis respectively.

Source: Times of Malta