A Ryanair flight from Tenerife to Charleroi hit by volcanic ashes returns to departure airport

On 11 October, Ryanair flight FR8179, operated by Boeing 737-800 registered EI-ENP, departed from Tenerife South airport (TFS) at 18:30 (UTC+1), one hour after schedule, with destination Brussels South Charleroi Airport (CRL).

Shortly after takeoff, the aircraft was hit by ashes from the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma island. After a while, the pilots realised something went wrong with the engines and decided to return to TFS, where they landed at 20:30 after circling south of Fuerteventura island.

Several fire trucks were dispatched to the runway, but the aircraft landed safely. The engines had apparently been fouled by the volcanic ashes. It is doubtful that they can be used again. The aircraft is still at Tenerife South airport.

Ryanair sent a replacement aircraft (Boeing 737-800 registered EI-EGD) from Malaga to Tenerife and the passengers took off again at 00:20 (UTC+1) to reach Charleroi on 12 October at 05:25 (UTC+2), almost 7 hours later than scheduled, after a flight (renamed FR81) they will remember.

UPDATE

On 13 October the aircraft was ferried to London Stansted as FR390 and it resumed scheduled service on 14 October.