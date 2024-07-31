9-year-old boy suffers third-degree burns on Ryanair flight, prompting emergency landing

A 9-year-old boy suffered third-degree burns after spilling hot tea on himself during Ryanair flight FR2475 from London Stansted to Brindisi, Italy, on July 23, 2024. The Boeing 737-800 registered EI-ENN made an emergency landing in Memmingen, Germany, to provide the child with urgent medical care.

Despite the crew’s initial attempts to treat him, the severity of the burns necessitated professional medical intervention. Upon landing, the boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital. Local authorities confirmed the burns were third-degree, which can lead to skin necrosis if untreated.

The investigation revealed the incident was accidental, with no fault attributed to any third party.