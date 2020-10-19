200 cabin crew jobs at stake at Ryanair in Belgium, almost double as previously announced

Christian trade union CNE/ACV Pulse learned on Monday during a webcast that Ryanair wants to eliminate 200 cabin crew jobs in Belgium following the coronavirus crisis.

About one month ago, the Irish low-cost airline announced to lay off only 106 cabin crew members and 66 pilots. The latter number remains unchanged.

“This announcement occurs right during phase one of the Renault procedure on collective redundancies,” union members said, adding that “Ryanair has once again shown its disdain for the Belgian and European regulations on restructuring.”

The unions are now asking the Minister in charge and the social inspectorate “to take their responsibilities in order to ensure that Ryanair complies with the law as do, more or less, all companies operating in Belgium“.

Back in May, trade unions were reassured that there weren’t many layoffs but unfortunately, Ryanair now has a different strategy.

In Belgium, Ryanair employs 500 people, most of them working at Brussels South Charleroi Airport.