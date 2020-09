Ryanair intends to cut 172 jobs in Belgium, the Irish low-cost airline told the unions. This is more than double the number (80) announced in July.

In more detail, 106 flight attendants and 66 pilots (at both Brussels and Charleroi bases) are at risk of losing their jobs, said Hans Elsen of Christian union CSC-ACV Pulse. It is “unheard of” for a company to want to cut additional jobs during a dismissal process, according to the union.

Source: Belga and CSC-ACV