11.7 million passengers traveled with Ryanair in November 2023

Ryanair has released its traffic statistics for November 2023. In terms of monthly performance, the Irish low-cost airline welcomed 11.7 million guests, representing a 4% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

The load factor remained steady at 92%. However, the airline faced operational hurdles as over 960 flights were canceled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.

In terms of the broader trend, the rolling data for November 2022 to November 2023 reveals 14% growth in total passengers, reaching 180.8 million. The load factor for this period experienced a significant uptick, rising from 91% in November 2022 to 94% in November 2023 — a 3 percentage points increase.