107 flights cancelled at Charleroi Airport during New Year weekend due to Ryanair cabin crew strike

The strike of Ryanair cabin crew based in Belgium will lead to the cancellation of 107 flights departing from Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) for the New Year weekend alone. In total, around 19,000 passengers will be affected.

Only flights departing from Charleroi (BSCA) and operated by cabin crew based in Belgium will be affected. These include planes to Tenerife, Dublin, Malaga, Lisbon and Marrakech. Flights from Brussels Airport are all operated by aircraft based out of Belgium and are not affected by the strike.

Ryanair is trying to find solutions and is contacting individually the passengers concerned. The management of Charleroi airport denounces a “hostage-taking” while the unions believe that the expression is exaggerated and that solutions exist for affected passengers.

Ryanair cabin crew based in Belgium will be on strike on December 30 and 31 and January 1, 7 and 8 to protest against the attitude of the carrier, which still refuses to guarantee the legal minimum wage in Belgium.