Ryanair will invest $3 billion to acquire 29 new Boeing 737 aircraft in 2025, creating over 2,000 high-paying aviation jobs across Europe. These fuel-efficient planes, which reduce CO2 emissions by 16% and noise by 40%, will be deployed to low-cost airports in growth-focused countries like Sweden, Italy, Spain, and Poland—bypassing nations with high aviation taxes, such as the UK, France, and Germany.

This expansion aligns with Ryanair’s strategy to boost annual passenger numbers from 200 million in 2024 to 210 million in 2025. The airline continues to lead European aviation growth, benefiting regions where governments support sustainable aviation through tax cuts and reduced airport fees.