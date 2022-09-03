Navigate
  • Bart Noëth in Airlines On 3 September 2022, 09:46

Ryanair threatens to leave Brussels Airport and to reduce flights from Charleroi

Seattle: Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 © Aviation24.be

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary threatens to leave Brussels Airport and to reduce flights from Charleroi. This week, he explained to the press that Ryanair welcomed 17 million passengers in August. “In Belgium, however, I don’t foresee growth,” O’Leary explained to Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique.

Looking at Brussels Airport, the Irish low-cost might drop its activities at Brussels as from Winter 2022-2023.

For Brussels Airport South Charleroi, the CEO might reduce flights as well. “If we can have a better deal at another airport, we will move there,” O’Leary said.

Michael O’Leary denounces the introduction of the recently introduced Belgian embarkation tax. “On top of that stupid tax, the ceo of Brussels Airport has made the decision to raise prices,” it sounds aggrieved.

Bart Noëth: Bart has been working in the Belgian aviation industry since 1996. In 2021, he became a voluntary firefighter/EMT. He is spending his free time with his rugrats, girlfriend, family and friends. He loves to travel, wines and dines and supports his favourite football squad KV Mechelen. He is an Ironman 70.3 finisher and dreams of completing a full distance.
Related Post
  1. Orange is the new black: the history of the ‘black box’

    From its invention and throughout its evolution, the ‘black box’ has been crucial for maintaining…

  2. Belgian-British Mack Rutherford becomes at 17 the youngest pilot to have completed a world tour in a microlight

    He took off on 23 March in a Shark Aero ultra-light plane. Mack Rutherford, a…

  3. ‘Dark clouds’ hang over a slowing global air cargo market, as demand drops 9% in July

    Seasonally adjusted general air cargo market performance data for July 2022 shows a continued slowing…