Ryanair threatens to leave Brussels Airport and to reduce flights from Charleroi

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary threatens to leave Brussels Airport and to reduce flights from Charleroi. This week, he explained to the press that Ryanair welcomed 17 million passengers in August. “In Belgium, however, I don’t foresee growth,” O’Leary explained to Belgian newspaper La Libre Belgique.

Looking at Brussels Airport, the Irish low-cost might drop its activities at Brussels as from Winter 2022-2023.

For Brussels Airport South Charleroi, the CEO might reduce flights as well. “If we can have a better deal at another airport, we will move there,” O’Leary said.

Michael O’Leary denounces the introduction of the recently introduced Belgian embarkation tax. “On top of that stupid tax, the ceo of Brussels Airport has made the decision to raise prices,” it sounds aggrieved.