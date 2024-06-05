Ryanair May traffic grows 11% to 18.9M passengers

Ryanair today released its May 2024 traffic statistics, showing notable growth. The airline carried 18.9 million guests in May 2024, an 11% increase from 17.0 million in May 2023. The load factor also improved slightly by 1 percentage point, reaching 95%.

In terms of rolling annual figures, Ryanair transported 186.9 million guests in the year leading up to May 2024, a 9% rise compared to 171.9 million in the previous year. However, the load factor for the rolling year slightly decreased by 1 percentage point to 93%.

Additionally, Ryanair operated over 105,000 flights in May 2024.