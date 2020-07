COVID-19 AIRSPACE CLOSURES CONTINUE TO IMPACT TRAFFIC

Ryanair Holdings plc yesterday (2 July) released June traffic statistics as follows:

2019 2020 Growth Ryanair Group 14.2m 0.4m -97% Ryanair 13.6m 0.4m -97% Lauda 0.6m 0.0m -100%

Rolling Annual 144.3m 107.2m (95%) -27%

Ryanair operated just over 2,800 scheduled flights (79,600 budget) in June. Of these, 95% of flights arrived on-time.