RwandAir’s CEO, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, is to serve as IATA’s Chair of the Board of Governors, from next June.

The announcement, made at IATA’s 78th Annual General Meeting in Doha, is welcome news for the leader of this fast-growing African carrier and will bring a unique African perspective to the role.

Makolo, a well-known campaigner for women in aviation, is set to be the first-ever female to take on these prestigious duties and will help advance the aviation industry within Africa.