RwandAir to operate direct flights from Kigali to Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA)

RwandAir to benefit from HIA’s services and strategic location with three weekly flights

Qatar Airways has closed its Kigali-Doha route after 9 years of operations in Rwanda and will therefore transfer it to RwandAir on 1 December 2021. Hamad International Airport (HIA) thus welcomes new direct flights from Rwanda to Qatar, facilitated by the codeshare agreement between Qatar Airways and RwandAir.

The flights will be operated three times weekly (on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays) with Rwandair’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The agreement between both national carriers offers global travellers greater choice, comfort and connectivity provided at HIA.

Connecting more of Africa to the world, this newest addition allows passengers from Qatar’s airport to seamlessly travel to more than 25 destinations across Africa, Europe, and Asia. Qatar Airways passengers can take advantage of the partnership by using their Qatar Airways Qmiles.

HIA offers global travellers convenient connectivity through its strategic location, with 80% of the world’s population able to connect with the airport through 6-hour flights. Additionally, HIA delivers a mosaic of cultural, retail, and hospitality offerings encompassed in a secure and efficient airport experience.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “As the world’s preferred gateway to Qatar and beyond, HIA has successfully continued to deliver safe operations to both global airlines and passengers alike. We welcome RwandAir as the latest addition to the airlines served at HIA; an illustrative accomplishment for the expansion of RwandAir’s routes, and the recovery of travel through Qatar’s airport.”

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO said: “RwandAir is proud to partner with HIA and Qatar Airways, which will act as a catalyst to continue our recovery and demonstrate our commitment to enhancing the travelling experience for our customers.

“It will provide greater connections through HIA to Qatar, and to destinations around the world on Qatar Airways, to dramatically boost the choice of routes for our customers from Kigali.”

Kigali, 2 December 2021