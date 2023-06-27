RwandAir starts its first-ever flights to Paris, its 25th destination

The new three-weekly service started today

RwandAir has today launched new direct flights to the popular city of Paris for the first time. The initial flight is operated by Airbus A330-300 registered 9XR-WP.

Now customers can fly with RwandAir on the only direct service between Rwanda and France as the airline accelerates its ambitious growth strategy and adds a 25th destination to its route map.

The new flights to the ‘City of Light’ will operate three times a week, giving customers easy access to one of Europe’s most stylish and exciting cities and connecting France with Kigali, in the heart of Africa.

Flight WB700 departs Kigali every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 00:40, arriving at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport at 09:30 the same day. The flight then continues to Brussels at 11:30, arriving in the Belgian capital at 11:30.

The returning flight WB701, departing from Brussels at 19:20 every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, leaves Paris at 21:30, before arriving into RwandAir’s home hub at 06:00 the following morning.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “We are excited and proud today to celebrate the start of RwandAir’s new three-times-a-week service to Paris from Kigali. We know this fantastic new route to the French capital will prove very popular with our customers.

From tourists looking to discover the chic and sophisticated city of Paris, or eager to explore the beauty and wildlife of Rwanda, RwandAir’s new flights will also reunite friends and families and enable businesses to build stronger international links.

We look forward to growing our presence in the French market as we continue to expand our international route network and connect Africa with Europe and more overseas destinations.”

Customers flying between Rwanda and France will now be able to reach Paris in eight hours and 30 minutes giving them more time to explore the city’s incredible atmosphere, amazing culture and iconic sights.

It will also open access for travellers from France directly to the heart of Africa to explore Rwanda’s magnificent scenery and wildlife, including its beautiful national parks and world- famous mountain gorillas.

RwandAir’s home hub in Kigali provides quick connections to its extensive network of flights reaching across Africa to countries such as Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service and safety. For more information about RwandAir and to book flights, please visit rwandair.com.

London, 27 June 2023