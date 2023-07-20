Rwandair signs cargo handling contract with WFS for first-ever direct flights to Paris

RwandAir, the flag carrier airline of Rwanda, has appointed Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) as the cargo handling partner for its new direct flights to Paris Charles de Gaulle.

The airline is now connecting Paris and Rwanda’s capital Kigali with three non-stop Airbus A330 flights a week, its first-ever direct service to France. The new route is RwandAir’s 25th destination.

WFS will provide full cargo handling services for RwandAir, supporting the airline’s freight forwarding customers and its GSA partner in France, Network Airline Services (NAS). Flights depart from Paris CDG every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, providing the only direct air service between the two countries.

Speaking at the launch of the new route, Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir’s CEO, said: “We are excited and proud to celebrate the start of RwandAir’s new three-times-a-week service to Paris from Kigali. We know this fantastic new route to the French capital will prove very popular with our customers. We look forward to growing our presence in the French market as we continue to expand our international route network and connect Africa with Europe and more overseas destinations.”

Laurent Bernard, VP Cargo France at WFS, commented: “RwandAir is another prestigious airline client for WFS in France and we are proud to have been chosen to support its ambitious growth strategy, connecting Paris with the heart of Africa. RwandAir is recognised for its on-time performance, customer service, and safety and these reflect WFS’ own core values. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

20 July 2023