RwandAir set to launch daily nonstop London flights

RwandAir is to launch daily direct services between London Heathrow and Kigali this winter, as it continues to expand its European network and meet the extra demand for UK flights.

The African airline, which has been operating from London since 2017, will increase capacity on its London Heathrow route from 29 October 2023, with the addition of a new daily service.

The new direct flights, which are on sale from today, will operate daily, which marks a significant increase from the airline’s current four-weekly operation.

Flight WB711 departs the British capital at 20:30 each evening, arriving into RwandAir’s home hub at 07:00 the following morning.

Returning flights WB710 departs Kigali each evening at 23:35, arriving into London at 06:20 the following morning.

Customers travelling to the ‘Land of a Thousand Hills’, will experience RwandAir’s Airbus A330, which offers a choice of flying in one of up to 30 fully lie-flat Business Class seats or their spacious Economy Class which has up to 244 seats.

Return flights from London to Kigali start from £587 in Economy Class and £2,199 in Business Class, including all taxes and charges.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “London is an incredibly important market for RwandAir, so we are incredibly excited to be adding direct daily flights from our home in Kigali to London Heathrow.

“Having first launched flights to the British capital in 2017, we have continued to build our presence following strong demand from customers here in the UK and Africa.

“We know these new daily direct flights will offer customers the convenience and connectivity which they have long asked for, and look forward to welcoming more visitors to Rwanda.”

These new flights will increase access for those looking to see mountain gorillas, experience Rwanda’s majestic scenery or go on a safari in Akagera National Park.

The airlines’ convenient schedule also allows for easy connections through Kigali and onto a wealth of destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Asia.

The airline has flown between London and Kigali since May 2017 via an indirect service through Brussels, having launched flights from London Gatwick on 26 May 2017.

In 2020, after three successful years of operations, the African carrier airline made the decision to switch flights to the UK’s busiest airport London Heathrow, before making flights direct in late 2022.

This news comes hot on the heels of RwandAir’s inaugural flights from Kigali to Paris CDG, its third European destination, which took off late last month.

This winter, the airline will now offer seven weekly flights to London, three weekly flights to Paris and three weekly flights to Brussels.

Customers flying with RwandAir can enjoy complimentary inflight dining, free drinks and great inflight entertainment on seat back video screens.

RwandAir also offers a very generous baggage allowance with customers flying in Economy Class able to check-in two bags of 23kg each, while those flying in Business Class can check-in up to three bags of 23kg each.

London, 21 July 2023