RwandAir reroutes flights due to DRC airspace ban

By
André Orban
-
0
0

RwandAir has been forced to reroute flights after the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) banned Rwandan-registered aircraft from its airspace. This may lead to longer flight durations for affected passengers.

The DRC imposed the ban amid allegations that Rwanda supports the M23 rebels in the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, which Rwanda denies.

Meanwhile, Goma International Airport has been closed until May 11, 2025, due to the conflict, forcing airlines like Ethiopian Airlines and Jambojet to suspend flights. The M23 rebels also took the airport that serves the South Kivu provincial capital of Bukavu.

Aviation authorities have also issued warnings about potential risks from anti-aircraft weaponry near the eastern DRC border.

See more news about this topic in our forum: https://www.aviation24.be/forums/viewtopic.php?p=438460#p438460

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.