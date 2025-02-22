RwandAir reroutes flights due to DRC airspace ban

RwandAir has been forced to reroute flights after the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) banned Rwandan-registered aircraft from its airspace. This may lead to longer flight durations for affected passengers.

The DRC imposed the ban amid allegations that Rwanda supports the M23 rebels in the ongoing conflict in eastern Congo, which Rwanda denies.

Meanwhile, Goma International Airport has been closed until May 11, 2025, due to the conflict, forcing airlines like Ethiopian Airlines and Jambojet to suspend flights. The M23 rebels also took the airport that serves the South Kivu provincial capital of Bukavu.

Aviation authorities have also issued warnings about potential risks from anti-aircraft weaponry near the eastern DRC border.

See more news about this topic in our forum: https://www.aviation24.be/forums/viewtopic.php?p=438460#p438460