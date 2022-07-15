RwandAir marks the fifth anniversary of its presence in Brussels

Direct flights from Kigali to Brussels started on 14 July 2017

RwandAir celebrated five successful years of flying between Kigali and Brussels yesterday. Its first flight between the two cities departed Kigali for Brussels on 14 July 2017, on one of the carrier’s state-of-the-art Airbus A330s, linking Belgium with Rwanda in just over eight hours.

Currently, direct flights between Kigali and Brussels operate three times a week, on one of the airline’s flagship Airbus A330 aircraft.

The carrier’s convenient schedule also allows for easy connections through Kigali and onto a wealth of destinations in Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Charles Gashumba, RwandAir Brussels Country Manager, said: “We launched flights to Brussels five years ago as we looked to add connections between cities with high demand. It is a proud moment to celebrate this great milestone and we thank all of our customers for choosing to fly with us on this route. We look forward to continuing to offer increased connectivity between Europe and Rwanda and further strengthen business opportunities between us.”

From its hub at the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service, and safety.

It also has one of the youngest fleets on the African continent with twelve aircraft including two wide-body Airbus A330s.

RwandAir currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

London, 15 July 2022