RwandAir latest airline in Africa to sign IATA Safety Leadership Charter, prioritising safety culture

RwandAir has become the latest African airline to sign the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Safety Leadership Charter, aimed at bolstering organisational safety culture.

Yvonne Makolo, CEO of RwandAir, emphasised the airline’s commitment to safety as a fundamental principle guiding their operations. The IATA Safety Leadership Charter focuses on cultivating a positive safety culture within organisations and encourages signatories to lead by example, promote safety awareness, create trust for reporting safety-related information, integrate safety into business strategies, and regularly assess and improve organizational safety culture.

RwandAir joins Ethiopian Airlines as the second carrier in Africa to commit to the Safety Leadership Charter, highlighting their dedication to advancing aviation safety on the continent.