RwandAir flights between Kigali and Brussels will also stop in Paris Charles de Gaulle

Currently, RwandAir passengers travelling from Kigali to Paris CDG or vice versa can use the codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines to travel on the latter’s planes via Istanbul. But in the near future, they will have direct planes. The RwandAir thrice-weekly flights to/from Brussels will indeed make a stopover at Paris CDG in both directions.

Recently, RwandAir signed a codeshare agreement with Turkish Airlines to expand its global reach. The new partnership will thus offer passengers of the African airline more travel choices and seamless connecting opportunities in both Kigali and Istanbul. RwandAir passengers flying from Africa can now enjoy easy access to Turkish Airlines’ network of over 300 destinations worldwide, providing Africa with even greater global connectivity.

Among those destinations, Paris CDG is not the least important one. Fourteen weekly flights between Istanbul and Paris are indeed included in the codeshare agreement, connecting with 6 weekly flights between Istanbul and Kigali via Entebbe by Boeing 737-8 MAX.

However, travellers always prefer direct flights. These are now being introduced in the schedules. From 27 June 2023, RwandAir fights WB700 and WB701, operated by Airbus A330-300 between Kigali and Brussels, will provide an additional stopover in Paris CDG.

The following timetables have been published, subject to change:

WB700 KGL 00:30 – 09:00 CDG 10:00 – 11:00 333 -2-4-6- WB701 BRU 19:20 – 20:30 CDG 21:30 – 06:00+1 333 -2-4-6-