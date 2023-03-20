RwandAir continues fleet expansion with new Airbus A330-200 wide-body jet

RwandAir has expanded its fleet with the delivery of its third long-haul aircraft. The Airbus A330-200 registered 9XR-WX is based at the carrier’s Kigali hub and offers customers a leading experience in the skies.

The aircraft will allow the Rwandan carrier to further expand its long-haul operation, with additional flights operating between Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Customers will be able to choose from 30 seats in Business Class and 222 seats in Economy Class, giving a greater choice of flexibility.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “We are excited to be expanding our fleet further with the addition of our third long-haul aircraft. Its addition will allow us to continue our route expansion and offer customers even more connections.”

RwandAir will operate the new wide-body aircraft to its key destinations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, including London, Brussels, Lagos and Dubai.

The addition of the new Airbus will bring the African airline’s fleet to 13, consisting of three long-haul, one freighter and nine short-haul aircraft.

Last November, the Rwandan airline received its first dedicated freighter aircraft, as the carrier highlighted the ever-increasing importance of cargo in Rwanda and the aviation industry as a whole.

From its hub at the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service, and safety.

RwandAir currently operates to a variety of destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

London, 20 March 2023