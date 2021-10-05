RwandAir and Qatar Airways seal milestone codeshare agreement      

Customers of both airlines will benefit from convenient access to more than 65 global codeshare destinations

RwandAir’s new Kigali – Doha non-stop flights from December will provide a seamless travel experience connecting Africa to the world

RwandAir and Qatar Airways have signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement to offer travellers more choice, enhanced service, and greater connectivity to more than 65 destinations across Africa and the rest of the world.

As part of the deal, the Rwandan flag carrier will also launch new non-stop flights between their Kigali hub and Doha in December.

The agreement benefits travellers from across the globe who fly with both airlines, which expands each carrier’s route network.

Customers can enjoy the simplicity of buying connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation, with a seamless ticketing, check-in, boarding and baggage check experience that encompasses the entire journey.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “This is a major milestone for RwandAir and marks the beginning of an exciting new journey with Qatar Airways. We are also immensely proud to welcome Doha to our route network, connecting customers with Qatar’s hub and further expanding their flight map.

“This codeshare agreement will give our customers significantly more choice and flexibility, allowing RwandAir to strengthen its global presence and build on its strong and loyal African customer base.

As we continue to grow out of the pandemic, this partnership represents yet another extremely important step on our recovery runway, and we hope to deliver more commitments like this to our customers in the very near future.”

Akbar Al-Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, said: “We share a very close and collaborative bond with Rwanda and welcome RwandAir’s new non-stop service between Kigali and our home in Doha.

“With this comprehensive codeshare agreement, we are committed to delivering greater choice and connectivity to our customers in Africa and around the world.

“The new partnership will help position Qatar Airways in the region and complement our African expansion strategy.

“As we brace ourselves to meet pent-up demand for travel, I see dynamic partnerships like this one propel travel, tourism and trade firmly on the path to recovery.”

The new codeshare will enable RwandAir customers to book attractive offers to popular destinations in the U.S, such as New York, Washington D.C., Dallas and Los Angeles.

The partnership will also see these offers extend to key European cities, such as London, Zurich and Madrid, and points across Asia, such as Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

Those travelling on RwandAir will benefit from outstanding service, as the airline won the award for best airline staff in Africa at the 2021 Skytrax awards.

The agreement also increases Qatar Airways’ footprint in Africa, with access to destinations such as Bujumbura, Kinshasa and Lubumbashi.

Both airlines recently announced a loyalty partnership, giving RwandAir Dream Miles and Qatar Airways Privilege Club loyalty members access to each other’s destinations.

This gives customers the opportunity to accrue and redeem miles across their reciprocal route networks and access the airlines’ airport lounges at both airlines’ hub homes in Doha and Kigali.

RwandAir continues to rebuild its network, which currently stands at over 25 destinations, offering unrivalled (smooth or seamless) connectivity to customers and making it easy for them to change their travel dates or destination as required.

Earlier this year, RwandAir became the first African airline to achieve Diamond status in the APEX Health Safety audit powered by SimpliFlying

