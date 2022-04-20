RwandAir aircraft skids off runway at Entebbe airport

A Mitsubishi CRJ900 plane registered 9XR-WI, belonging to Rwanda national carrier RwandAir, skidded off the runway at Entebbe airport Wednesday morning (20 April).

RwandAir flight WB464 inbound from Kigali and Nairobi went off the runway at Entebbe around 05:30, due to bad weather. “All passengers disembarked safely and the situation is under control,” said Uganda Civil Aviation Authority.

The Ugandan CAA says that another runway is now in use for small aircraft as they continue efforts to remove the Rwandan plane from the runway for resumption of normal activity. A statement by the Rwandan national carrier confirmed the incident but noted all passengers are fine. “All passengers and flight crew deplaned safely with no reported injuries,” RwandaAir said.