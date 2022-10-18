RwandAir replaces triangular Kigali-Brussels-London Heathrow for direct Kigali-Heathrow flights

RwandAir will launch direct flights between London Heathrow, United Kingdom and Kigali, Rwanda from 6 November 2022. “The African airline has been operating flights to London via Brussels for the past five years, but from next month, these will be replaced with a new non-stop service to cater to increased customer demand,” the airline said.

The new direct flights, which are on sale from today from £661 return (including all taxes and charges) will operate four times a week, an increase from the airline’s current indirect three times a week service.

Flights depart Kigali each Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 23:35, arriving in London at 06:20 the following morning.

The return flight departs the British capital at 20:30 each Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, arriving at RwandAir’s home hub at 07:00 the following morning.

Customers traveling to the ‘Land of a Thousand Hills’, will experience RwandAir’s state-of-the-art A330, which offers a choice of flying in Business Class or Economy Class.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir CEO, said: “We are excited to be launching direct flights to London, which are on sale from today, due to the popularity of our current services.

“The UK is an incredibly important market for us, and we know our customers will value the shorter flight times and increased connections that will be offered by the new service.”

RwandAir’s new direct flights will increase access for visitors looking to see the country’s famous mountain gorillas, experience Rwanda’s majestic scenery, or go on a safari at Akagera National Park.

The airline’s convenient schedule also allows for easy connections through Kigali to a wide choice of destinations across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

The airline has flown between London and Kigali since May 2017, via an indirect service, through Brussels, having launched flights from London Gatwick on 26 May 2017.

In 2020, after three successful years of operations, the African carrier airline switched flights to Heathrow, the UK’s busiest airport, helping to significantly improve connections for those traveling from further afield.

From its hub at the heart of Africa at Kigali International Airport, RwandAir is renowned for its excellent on-time performance, customer service, and safety. The airline has for two successive years been awarded “The best airline staff in Africa” .

RwandAir currently serves 28 destinations across East, Central, West, and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

For more information about RwandAir, or booking inquiries, please visit www.rwandair.com.

Note from editor: If RwandAir will continue to operate flights between Kigali and Brussels has not been mentioned in the press release, follow/join this forum discussion.