RwandAir’s partnership with Lufthansa Systems brings customers competitive prices and flight schedules

RwandAir customers will benefit from easy-to-understand schedules and prices following a new partnership between the airline and Lufthansa Systems. The new partnership means Rwandair.com will better display the cheapest available ticket prices to meet customer demand and make booking with the Rwandan flag carrier easier than ever.

The enhancements follow RwandAir’s adoption of Lufthansa Systems’ NetLine/Sched and ProfitLine/Price solutions, which optimise the airline’s complex flight schedule to more efficiently determine the best ticket prices, based on the current market situation as well as supply and demand. NetLine/Sched, the schedule management system from Lufthansa Systems, helps airlines to quickly make the best decisions when creating and optimising their flight schedules, while also taking operational and economic aspects into account.

ProfitLine/Price is a comprehensive system for pricing which considers the current competitive situation, price trends and underlying fare structures. These two control programs not only simplify the airline’s scheduling, they also effectively support RwandAir’s expansion of its route network and pricing strategy by forecasting revenue changes based on fare modifications.

Yvonne Manzi Makolo, Rwandair CEO, said: “Thanks to our adaption of Lufthansa Systems’ scheduling and pricing solutions, our customers will be able to find fares more easily and enjoy an easy-to-understand flight schedule. Working closely with Lufthansa Systems, we have been able to optimise our ticket pricing and flight schedules to ensure RwandAir continues its ambitious growth as it enters into exciting new markets.”

Marco Cesa, Lufthansa Systems Vice President Regional Management EMEA, said: “We are delighted that RwandAir, an important customer in Africa, is now relying on our NetLine/Sched and ProfitLine/Price solutions.

I am certain that both products will make a significant contribution to the airline’s expansion plans. Netline/Sched is a dynamic system which enablesairlines like RwandAir to make swift and effective changes and important short-term modifications to their highly complex live flight schedules. These systems use economic algorithms to help evaluate different schedule scenarios to create a comprehensive pricing system.”