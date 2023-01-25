Iberia Maintenance signs an exclusive multi-year contract with RwandAir

The agreement includes all visits for the maintenance of RwandAir´s CFM56-7B & 7BE engines

Safety and excellence in the services are two core values shared by Iberia Maintenance and RwandAir

Iberia Maintenance and RwandAir have signed a multi-year exclusive contract to maintain the CFM56-7B & 7BE engines powering the airline’s Boeing 737 fleet.

Both airlines share the same core values in vital areas, such as a commitment to safety and operational excellence.

Iberia Maintenance was selected by RwandAir following a rigorous process, with a proposal deemed to be the most competitive, including engine lease, logistics, and customized work scoping utilizing the Spanish company´s engineering expertise.

Iberia Maintenance Engine Shop, located in Madrid, is specialized in CFM56, V2500, and RB211 engines and provides services to a worldwide customer base of airlines, OEMs, and the wider Industry.

Andy Best, Iberia´s Chief Technical Officer, stated: “Iberia Maintenance is grateful to be selected to partner with RwandAir and we are very proud to play a part in its continued development. We look forward to working closely with the Rwandair teams ensuring the delivery of a market-leading and differentiated service”.

Yvonne Makolo, RwandAir´s CEO, said: “RwandAir’s strategic partnership with Iberia Maintenance reflects confidence in their technical expertise and experience to meet our high maintenance standards. Safety is our number one priority and Iberia’s excellent maintenance track record will help RwandAir consolidate its position as one of the most ambitious airlines in Africa”.